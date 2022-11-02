K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.17

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.17 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.38). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.38), with a volume of 3,128 shares traded.

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £53.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.93.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($42,663.89). Insiders bought 60,500 shares of company stock worth $7,615,500 over the last three months.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.