KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $14.84

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.84, but opened at $13.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 10,310 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $13,098,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,664,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.