KeyCorp Weighs in on Matador Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.46 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 33.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

