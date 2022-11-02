Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

NYSE:ALB traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $273.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,916. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

