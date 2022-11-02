Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

