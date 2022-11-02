Keystone Financial Group Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. 1,662,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $340.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

