Keystone Financial Group Has $3.83 Million Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 309,947 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,595,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 8,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.