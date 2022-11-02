Keystone Financial Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $216.75. The stock had a trading volume of 160,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,622. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

