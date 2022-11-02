Keystone Financial Group Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.11. 2,406,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

