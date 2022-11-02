Keystone Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.21. 84 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,622. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.86 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04.

