Keystone Financial Group Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. 8,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,904. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

