Keystone Financial Group Sells 191 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

CMG stock traded down $38.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,439.16. 18,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,381. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,584.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,470.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

