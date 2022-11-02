Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

