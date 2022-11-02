Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.96 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 7.5 %

KFRC stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. Kforce has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Get Kforce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kforce Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.