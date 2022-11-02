Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-$4.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 816,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,565. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
See Also
