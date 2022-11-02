Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

