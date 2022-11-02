Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

LON:KGF opened at GBX 224 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.06. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

