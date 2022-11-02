KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KKR opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

