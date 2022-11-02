KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,741,000 after acquiring an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 232,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,126,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Price Performance

KLA Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.18 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.07 and a 200-day moving average of $334.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,613. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.