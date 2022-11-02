Komodo Market Cap Hits $33.45 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $324,844.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00251481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,556,401 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

