Komodo Market Cap Hits $33.45 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $324,844.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00251481 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085605 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063793 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,556,401 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
