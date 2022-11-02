Konnect (KCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and $169,222.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

