Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,705,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

