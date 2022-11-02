Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 2440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
