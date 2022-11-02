Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.57

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

