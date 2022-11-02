LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 74,655 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
Velo3D Stock Performance
Shares of Velo3D stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $13.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
