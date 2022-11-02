Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.