Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

LABP opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.96. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Landos Biopharma ( NASDAQ:LABP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

