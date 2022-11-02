Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.59. Approximately 27,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 90,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$10.70 price target on shares of Largo in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Largo Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

Largo Company Profile

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

