Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,550 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,854 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,312,000 after acquiring an additional 784,681 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,528,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.