Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 402 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

