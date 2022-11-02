Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 340 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 664,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after buying an additional 125,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

