Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

