Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 714 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 3.9 %

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.