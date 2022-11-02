Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VVV opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

