Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,708. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,504,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

