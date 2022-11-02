Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 8%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) shares fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 122,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 169,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 12.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$84.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 240.00 and a current ratio of 257.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,442,934.16. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $117,530 in the last 90 days.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

