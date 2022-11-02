LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given New $107.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Shares of LCII opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

