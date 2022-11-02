Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 343,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 889,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

