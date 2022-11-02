Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-$0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

