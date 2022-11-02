Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08.

Insider Activity

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

