Levi Strauss & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 175,696 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.