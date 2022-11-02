LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

