LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

