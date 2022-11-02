LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

