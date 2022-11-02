LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.
Continental Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Continental Resources Company Profile
Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Resources (CLR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.