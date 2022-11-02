LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,514,000 after purchasing an additional 583,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

