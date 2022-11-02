LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 12,506 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,353.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 857.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162,405 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Profile

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

