LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 3,403 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

