LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

