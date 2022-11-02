Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.42-$6.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. 1,081,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,129. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Life Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

