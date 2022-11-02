Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 4.4%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 13,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 433,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

